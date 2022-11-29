Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

