Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. 86,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $88.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

