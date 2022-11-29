Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 685 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

