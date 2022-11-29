Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $143,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.05.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $454.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,645. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $461.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.75.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

