Wade G W & Inc. Sells 24,481 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.51. 69,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,064. The company has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

