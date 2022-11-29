Wade G W & Inc. Sells 17,546 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. 9,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,382. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $118.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

