Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

