Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,913. The stock has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

