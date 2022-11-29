Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

MS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

