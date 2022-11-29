Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.25. 58,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,489. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $346.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
