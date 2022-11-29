Wade G W & Inc. Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 42,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 40,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

