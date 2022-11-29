Wade G W & Inc. Has $10.09 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 126,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,278. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 215 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

