Voss Capital LLC Sells 452,672 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Voss Capital LLC lowered its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,672 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Landsea Homes worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

LSEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $335.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.71 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $76,622. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

