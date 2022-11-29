Voss Capital LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 2.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. 29,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,069. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.