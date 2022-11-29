Voss Capital LLC Boosts Position in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,632 shares during the quarter. IN8bio comprises approximately 0.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in IN8bio were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the second quarter worth $602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

IN8bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. IN8bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

