Voss Capital LLC Acquires 1,569,268 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,268 shares during the quarter. Avaya comprises about 1.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 3.02% of Avaya worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Avaya by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,778,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avaya by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avaya by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 154,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 9,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,640. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

