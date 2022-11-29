Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. 3,932,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,302. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

