Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Up 32.1%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 32.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.37. 219,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 66,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$30.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

