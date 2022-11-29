Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.56 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

