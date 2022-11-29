Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $73.91.

