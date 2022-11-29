Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

