Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

