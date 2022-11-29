Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 87,717 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,992,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,889,000.

Shares of VAW opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

