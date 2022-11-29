Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

