Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

