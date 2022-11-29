Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

