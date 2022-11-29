Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,604 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:DVN opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

