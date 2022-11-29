Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $547,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

