Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

HTGC stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.