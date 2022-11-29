Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MLM opened at $359.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.70 and a 200-day moving average of $333.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

