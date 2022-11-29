Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $585,000 Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. B. Riley started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.02 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.



