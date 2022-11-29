Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PennantPark Investment worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -162.16%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

