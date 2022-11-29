Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insider Activity

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,401. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

