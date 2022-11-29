Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 491 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 70.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,527.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,510.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,474.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

