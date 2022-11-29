Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.86 and its 200-day moving average is $410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.16.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

