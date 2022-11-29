Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 3,025 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 388,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 214,075 shares during the period.

DSU opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

