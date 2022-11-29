Virtu Financial LLC Sells 143,996 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,996 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,036,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,567,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,828,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,907,000 after acquiring an additional 278,703 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,908,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $21,735,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 989,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the period.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.