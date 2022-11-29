Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.84 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

