Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $731.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

