Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
