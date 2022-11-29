Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 109.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23,413.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

SQM traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. 48,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

