Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 106.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 257,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,489,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.