Virtu Financial LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

