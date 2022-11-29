Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 97,225 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 97,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 92,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

