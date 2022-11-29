Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 107,948 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,255,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.44. The company had a trading volume of 848,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,712,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average of $291.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

