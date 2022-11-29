Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 107,948 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,255,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance
Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.44. The company had a trading volume of 848,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,712,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average of $291.98.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.