Virtu Financial LLC Buys 8,827 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.52. 79,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

