Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 101,180 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Bilibili stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 525,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

