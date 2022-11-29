Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,738 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 258,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,946,357. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.