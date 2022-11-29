Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $4,121,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 191,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,290,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,810,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PSX traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $109.09. 17,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

