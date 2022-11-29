Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Urstadt Biddle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 113.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE UBA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,802. The firm has a market cap of $749.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

